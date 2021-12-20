Blogger Eduard Palchys sentenced to 13 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Eduard Palchys. Photo: Radio Free

On December 17, the Minsk city court passed a verdict on the case of the political prisoner Eduard Palchys. The blogger was charged under four articles of the Criminal Code. The trial was held behind closed doors “in order to prevent the dissemination of extremist materials.”

Eduard Palchys was charged under Part 1 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (Organization of mass riots), part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (Organization of actions that grossly violate public order), part 3 of Art. 130 of the Criminal Code (Inciting social hatred), part 3 of Art. Art. 361 of the Criminal Code (Calls for actions aimed at causing damage to the national security of Belarus).

The case was considered by judge Piotr Arlou. He found Eduard Palchys guilty on all counts and sentenced the blogger to 13 years in prison.

