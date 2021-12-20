12 more people sentenced in the Brest “dancing protest case”

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/106144 2021 2021-12-20T13:22:40+0300 2021-12-20T13:22:40+0300 2021-12-20T13:24:03+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/karahody_brest.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Maskoŭski District Court of Brest has convicted the 11th group of defendants in the series of trials dubbed by journalists and human rights defenders as “dancing protest case”. The six people were found guilty under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (participation in actions that grossly violate public order).

On December 17, 2021, judge Tatsiana Lauraniuk announced the sentences to 12 defendants:

Uladzimir Harbavets got 2 years of “chemistry” (restricted freedom in an open penitentiary (“khimiya”);

Katsiaryna Shpak got 3 years of home confinement;

Aliaksandr Badavets and political prisoner Viktar Kukharchuk got 2.5 years of home confinement;

All other defendants (Pavel Khamichuk, Kiryl Darashchuk, Barys Halanin, Volha Fedarenka, Anastasiya Zhukavets, Dzmitry Kapylou, Ihar Hrabinski, Maryna Ushuykova) got 2 years of home confinement.

These are the terms that prosecutor Yahor Kronda requested.

Thus, at the moment, in the framework of the so-called “round dance” case, 114 individuals have already been convicted. All of them were found guilty of “gross violation of public order” (part 1 of article 342 of the Criminal Code).

MIL OSI