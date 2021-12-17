Telephone conversation with Pope Francis

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During a telephone conversation, President of Russia Vladimir Putin extended warm wishes to Pope Francis on his 85th birthday, emphasising the authority enjoyed by the Pope around the world and his great personal input in fostering relations between Russia and Vatican. Typical of these relations are a high degree of understanding and a similarity of approaches to many problems facing the world today.

It was agreed to continue the concerted efforts to defend fundamental moral and humanistic values. The importance of a constructive inter-faith dialogue was underscored.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin sent a message wishing Pope Francis a happy birthday.

