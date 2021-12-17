Plenary meeting of the RSPP Congress

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Friends,

I am happy to welcome all participants in the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. First, I would like to congratulate the RSPP on the anniversary. This year your highly respected organisation which united the country’s biggest, leading companies and enterprises, celebrates its 30th anniversary.

During these years – and this was a complicated, difficult period in the development of new social relations, a period of “moving into adulthood” of the domestic market economy – the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs has earned a reputation of a reliable partner of all branches of government and all civil society institutions.

Constructive relations between the state and business are growing stronger with your direct participation in the interests of the development of Russia and our regions. We are working together to ensure economic growth and resolution of priority social tasks, including the renewal of the labour market, professional education and strengthening of such important institutions as charity and volunteering.

I am grateful to you for such active participation in and major contribution to the implementation of our national agenda and to the increasing of Russia’s personnel, investment, industrial and export potential.

I know that shortly before out meeting – Mr Shokhin has just told me this – Alexander Shokhin was reelected as President of the RSPP. I congratulate you and wish you all the best and future success.

To be continued.

MIL OSI