Management Committee endorses 2022–2026 Digital Transformation Strategy of Gazprom Group

December 17, 2021, 13:05

The Gazprom Management Committee endorsed the Strategy of digital transformation of Gazprom (Gazprom Group) for 2022–2026.

It was highlighted that Gazprom is actively creating and implementing advanced digital technologies. Today, special software packages and digital modeling technologies are widely used throughout the entire production chain of Gazprom, allowing the Company to efficiently manage its business processes during hydrocarbon production, transportation, storage, and distribution.

The Strategy of digital transformation is designed to further enhance the flexibility of business management, open new avenues for its development, and increase the efficiency and safety of production processes.

The target architecture of the Strategy hinges on the creation of a Single model of data of the Gazprom Group companies, which will be integrated with the National Data Management System.

The Single model, with the use of relevant digital platforms, will serve as the basis for building the digital ecosystems of the gas, oil, and power businesses. Each platform is a group of special IT solutions and services that share the same regulatory-and-reference information.

One of such platforms created as part of the Strategy will establish interfaces with national information systems. In some cases, Gazprom acts as a testing ground. For instance, the Company is a member of the working group set up for the implementation of the pilot project run by the Federal Taxation Service (FTS) of Russia to integrate the information systems used by tax monitoring participants with the AIS Nalog-3 information system of the FTS.

Some digital platforms are already in the design stage. To wit, work is underway to create the Unified Digital Platform for investment project management. The participants of the investment process, including contractors, will be provided with a single digital space featuring a set of IT solutions and digital information models of objects to perform project management at all stages of a project.

Gazprom creates “digital twins”, i.e. virtual copies of its active production facilities and systems. Such a copy replicates the characteristics of a real-world object that are required to forecast its work in various scenarios. The development of digital twins involves the active use of artificial intelligence technologies extracting knowledge from big data generated by technological facilities.

It was noted that that the Strategy of digital transformation of Gazprom (Gazprom Group) will use primarily Russian solutions.

The issue of the draft Strategy of digital transformation of Gazprom (Gazprom Group) will be submitted for consideration by the Company’s Board of Directors.

Background

The draft Strategy of digital transformation of Gazprom (Gazprom Group) for 2022–2026 was developed in compliance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation regarding the digital transformation of state corporations and companies. The document was approved by the Digital Development Ministry and Russia’s Energy Ministry.

