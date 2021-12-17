Greetings to the team of System Operator of the Unified Energy System

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“December 17 is rightfully considered the date of birth of operations control in the Russian power industry. On this day 100 years ago, the first dispatchers began to supervise the coordinated operation of six power plants in the Moscow Region.

Today, SO UES is the backbone of the national energy system, managing thousands of power plants, electrical grids and serving millions of electricity consumers as a single technological entity. Dispatch centres supervise the reliable operation of the country’s entire energy system to provide a stable power supply to social facilities, industrial enterprises, and transport infrastructure, and to ensure a comfortable life for people.

It is important that the team is a worthy successor to the strong traditions of many generations of energy workers, building on their experience, widely introducing advanced digital technologies, and making a significant contribution to augmenting the solid potential of the Unified Energy System.”

