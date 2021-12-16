Press statements following Russian-Mongolian talks

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, Mr President, ladies and gentlemen.

We are delighted to welcome the President of Mongolia to Moscow.

After being sworn in as head of state, Mr President is paying his first foreign visit precisely to Russia, and this, of course, shows that Mongolia attaches great significance to developing neighbourly ties with Russia. Certainly, we are also interested in maintaining a close partnership with our Mongolian friends.

Mutually beneficial cooperation between both states has a long history. This year marked the 100th anniversary of the establishment of official diplomatic relations. I would like to recall that Russia became the first country to recognise the independence of the Mongolian state. Since then, Russian-Mongolian interaction has grown stronger and expanded, hinged on the principles of respect and consideration for each other’s interests. The people of Russia and Mongolia remember their war-time friendship, which Mr President has mentioned today and which was consolidated in the Battles of Khalkhin Gol and during World War II.

Today’s talks were held in a business-like and constructive manner. Mr President and I adopted the joint Political Declaration that builds upon the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed in 2019. And, most importantly, the Declaration sets forth clear guidelines for further deepening bilateral ties in various spheres of cooperation.

Apart from that, both parties have drafted and will sign during this visit a package of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents covering many aspects of our interaction and cooperation, including the economy and trade.

Russia is one of Mongolia’s largest foreign trade partners. Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, mutual trade increased by 24 percent in the first nine months of 2021.

The Russian-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in Trade, Economy, Science and Technology is working effectively. This past November, Ulan Bator was the venue for its latest meeting, and the participants charted new specific plans for interaction in such fields as infrastructure, ore mining industry, power industry, agriculture, and digital technologies.

To be continued.

