Preliminary parameters for the start of trading in Positive Group ordinary shares

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces preliminary trading parameters that will apply to ordinary shares of Public Joint Stock Company Positive Group (registration number 1-01-85307-H dated 13 November 2017), if a decision to start trading in the security is made. From 16 December 2021, the share is admitted to the Moscow Exchange Level 2 List.

Ticker: POSI

ISIN RU000A103X66

The security will be made available for trading in the main trading session with settlement in RUB:

Central Order Book T+2 (TQBR): One lot = one ordinary share; the price tick is RUB 0.2.

Negotiated trades (PSEQ) / Negotiated trades with the CCP (PTEQ): One lot = one ordinary share; the price tick is RUB 0.2.

These shares are expected to be available to unqualified investors for unrestricted trading.

Please note that this information contains preliminary values.

