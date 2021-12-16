On December 17, Vladimir Putin will take part in the 30th Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The participants will sum up the results of the association’s activity in 2018–2021, which aimed to facilitate interaction between the business community and the Government, and will also discuss the Union’s mid-term priorities through to 2025.

They will focus on efforts to ensure a predictable business climate, to encourage private businesses’ investment activity, and to get businesses involved in implementing national projects and initiatives related to the socioeconomic development of Russia.

