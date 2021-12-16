Meeting of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives Supervisory Board

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Before the start of the meeting, the President visited an exhibition of ASI’s achievements and future projects. The President was shown seven stands featuring ASI’s main projects and plans for its activities in 2022–2024.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues,

Today – we have just learned about the projects, and I will tell you about them later – but I would like to start by saying that today we are holding an important and, even in some sense, a special meeting of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) Supervisory Board. The Agency should determine its goals and tasks for the next three years and record the key areas of its work, which should logically continue its entire history. I would like to start with its landmarks.

A decade ago, in December 2011, the Agency was instructed to implement the National Business Initiative. Its efforts produced not only up-to-date regulations and procedures for doing business that were new and more effective.

The changes proved to be much more profound. The regions saw more managers that make decisions with due account for the interests and requirements of people doing their own business.

Supporting ideas and individual projects, you have always striven for proactive, systemic changes. When I say “you,” I am primarily addressing the Agency as such. Thus, the WorldSkills championships have actually developed into a nationwide movement in Russia, new programmes of vocational training and a broad network of additional education for children, very often in the professions of the future.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the WorldSkills junior section and the team of the Boiling Point project on winning Knowledge Society prizes for their outstanding educational activities.

I believe these prizes are evidence of the contribution by the entire Agency to promoting advanced approaches and views, and to uniting around common values a large community of people that are ready to see changes and get involved in developing their cities, regions and the entire country.

It was important to carry out this work. It is being carried out now as well, as I see from the projects that we reviewed, and is focused on uniting people who are passionate about a particular cause. These people are entrepreneurs, researchers, people from the non-profit sector and creative industries and, of course, young people.

I have no doubt that during this new, equally dazzling and effective stage of the Agency’s future development, its key mission, which is to engage citizens in achieving our national development goals, should remain unchanged. It is imperative to help them realise their ideas and initiatives.

Now, as we know, the Agency has over 4.5 million like-minded partners in Russia. I know that in three years the Agency plans to more than double this community to 10 million people. This is already a large “army.”

Most importantly, these should not be perfunctory numbers or some kind of indicators, but a really powerful community, a force made of energetic people capable of making a meaningful contribution to the general national agenda.

In this regard, I would like to note that with the participation of VEB – I see the head of VEB on one of these screens – a comprehensive mechanism for implementing civil projects will be created, and the Powerful Ideas for New Times forum will become a permanent platform for collecting meaningful and constructive proposals. By the way, I propose holding this forum in the first quarter of 2022.

Next, and I already mentioned this, we had a chance to see at the exhibition how the digital platform, which brings together best regional practices, works. They have proven effective in helping people resolve everyday problems.

I want the relevant State Council commissions to team up with the Agency and build an effective system for spreading the management teams’ experience locally. During our tour of the projects, we heard many requests to ask the Government, to instruct the Government, to develop in conjunction with the Government – in a word, it is necessary to include the most important decisions in national projects and state programmes, including in the sphere of infrastructure improvements.

(Addressing General Director of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives Svetlana Chupsheva.) I hope, Svetlana, that you and I will not forget the words the young people said at the exhibition, and their proposals will need to be summarised and properly drafted in the form of instructions.

Of course, it is important to share your best practices and be open to new ideas. Again, I am saying this to the Agency. It is important to form teams and bring onboard like-minded people from our country and other countries as well. I see that this work is underway, which is good

I know that Boiling Point is already underway in Kazakhstan. I would like to hear from you about other plans to expand international cooperation and projects at the global level, because this entails access to the markets of third countries, which invariably increases the competitive environment, which means that ultimately it will increase competitiveness as well.

A whole ecosystem, as they say now, has formed around the Agency, which brings together initiatives in the social sphere, nature conservation, personnel training, and the development of advanced technology.

Here is what I would like to emphasise. All our state work and the Agency’s work should, of course, revolve around people and their well-being. We have just reviewed a project which does exactly that: it puts in the centre the individual with their interests, requests, plans, etc. Of course, in fact, every project should be lined up this way. These goals should be linked together and run across all programmes and projects.

The Agency must concentrate on its activities in the regions, help local management teams achieve visible changes at schools, outpatient clinics, hospitals, social protection institutions, and to take into account the residents’ requests and suggestions. As a matter of fact, this is how things are, and I hope not only on paper, but in real life as well.

To be continued.

