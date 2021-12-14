Two musicians sentenced to two years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center "Viasna"

On December 14, Saviecki District Court of Minsk handed down a verdict in the criminal case of political prisoners, musicians of the fantasy-folk band IRDORATH Uladzimir and Nadzeya Kalach who had been accused of organizing and preparing actions that grossly violate public order (Part 1, Art. 342 of the Criminal Code) and training other persons to participate in such actions, as well as funding such activities (Part 2 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code).

Nadzeya and Uladzimir Kalach

The case was considered by the judge Aliaksandr Yakunchykhin, the state prosecution was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Volha Yemialianchanka.

Husband and wife Uladzimir and Nadzeya Kalach, as well as 14 other people were detained on August 2, 2021 at the celebration of Nadzeya’s birthday.

At first, everyone was accused of disobeying police officers (Article 24.3 of the Administrative Code) for failing to open the gates. But later, criminal proceedings had been started against six of the detained.

The judge Aliaksandr Yakunchykhin sentenced two musicians to two years in a maximum security prison, just as the representative of the prosecutor’s office Volha Yemialianchanka requested.

