Sentences in the Tsikhanouski’s case: 14 to 18 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

On December 14, six political prisoners Siarhei Tsikhanouski, Ihar Losik, Mikalai Statkevich, Uladzimir Tsyhanovich, Artsiom Sakau, and Dzmitry Papou were sentenced in Homieĺ. The trial in the Tsikhanouski’s case has been carried out behind closed doors in the Homieĺ pre-trial detention center for almost six months. Political prisoners have been accused of organizing mass riots in Belarus during the preparation and holding of the 2020 presidential election. All the accused was detained before the election. The Prosecutor General’s Office filed a suit against the accused in the amount of 3.078 million rubles ($ 1.2 million).

Tsikhanouski’s case trial in Homieĺ on June, 24, 2021

Articles under which the participants of the Tsikhanouski’s case were accused

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, Artsiom Sakau and Dzmitry Papou were charged under 4 Articles of the Criminal Code:

Part 1 of Art. 293 (organization of mass riots);

Part 3 of Art. 130 (incitement to social hatred);

Part 2 of Art. 191 (obstruction of the Central Election Commission activities);

Part 1 of Art. 342 (organization of actions that grossly violate public order).

Ihar Losik and Uladzimir Tsyhanovich were charged under the following CC Articles:

Part 1 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (organization of mass riots);

Part 3 of Art. 130 of the Criminal Code (incitement to social hatred).

Mikalai Statkevich is charged under Part 1 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (organization of mass riots).

Sentences announced on December 14:

18 years of high-security imprisonment for Siarhei Tsikhanouski;

14 years in a maximum security prison for Mikalai Statkevich;

15 years in a maximum security prison for Ihar Losik;

16 years in a maximum security prison for Dzmitry Papou;

16 years in a maximum security prison for Artsiom Sakau;

15 years in a maximum security prison for Uladzimir Tsyhanovich.

Six political prisoners are on trial under “Tsikhanouski’s case”

On 24 June, the trial of political prisoners Siarhei Tsikhanouski, Ihar Losik, Mikola Statkevich, Uladzimir Tsyhanovich, Artsiom Sakau and Dzmitry Papou started in Homieĺ. This is a key trial in the “Tsikhanouski’s case”.

The case of Siarhei Tsikhanouski: important conclusions before the trial

On the eve of the trial against the political prisoner, the Human Rights Center “Viasna” recalls the chronology of violations of rights of Siarhei Tsikhanouski who was “got down” by the authorities at takeoff.

