Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On December 16, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh Khurelsukh UkhnaagiinPresident of Mongolia , who will be in Russia on a visit.

The two leaders will discuss the current state and prospects for the development of their countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership in politics, trade, the economy, science, technology and humanitarian sphere. They will also exchange views on interaction on the international stage.

