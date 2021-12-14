Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, November 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2021
January
June
September
October
November
A. Average interest rates in BYN
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
2.04
3.00
0.29
3.00
2.73
up to 1 year
11.89
10.78
9.87
8.57
7.11
over 1 year
13.71
13.37
13.80
10.78
6.82
natural persons
demand
0.40
0.43
0.52
0.74
0.65
up to 1 year
18.31
16.88
17.47
16.76
15.64
over 1 year
11.98
15.84
17.34
16.82
16.44
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.45
12.90
13.64
13.79
13.89
over 1 year
10.85
12.08
12.32
12.72
12.63
natural persons
up to 1 year
8.54
8.99
9.48
9.64
9.67
over 1 year
9.23
11.63
11.99
12.00
11.82
B. Average interest rates in foreign currency
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
–
–
–
–
up to 1 year
1.19
1.42
2.75
2.90
2.61
over 1 year
1.08
1.65
3.13
2.74
3.30
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.18
1.14
3.15
3.15
3.15
over 1 year
2.20
2.67
4.71
4.88
4.82
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
6.05
6.63
7.46
7.24
7.32
over 1 year
5.99
6.39
7.35
7.09
6.85
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
C. Average interest rates in US Dollars
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
–
–
–
–
up to 1 year
0.84
1.30
2.30
2.50
1.59
over 1 year
1.08
1.49
2.78
2.38
3.29
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.13
1.07
3.13
3.09
3.07
over 1 year
2.11
2.19
4.59
4.67
4.69
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.35
5.93
6.82
7.25
7.21
over 1 year
4.47
4.84
6.00
5.69
5.02
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
D. Average interest rates in Euro
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
–
–
–
–
up to 1 year
0.73
0.76
1.63
2.05
1.83
over 1 year
0.55
1.37
1.27
2.11
1.95
natural persons
demand
0.09
0.09
0.10
0.09
0.10
up to 1 year
0.84
0.74
2.58
2.59
2.66
over 1 year
1.19
1.35
3.40
3.66
3.54
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.45
5.86
6.30
6.37
6.09
over 1 year
5.57
5.64
6.36
5.76
6.40
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
–
–
–
–
up to 1 year
3.20
3.61
5.98
5.09
5.19
over 1 year
2.78
3.17
6.97
6.15
4.89
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
3.62
4.04
5.95
6.12
6.28
over 1 year
6.24
8.39
9.63
9.96
10.10
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
9.26
9.76
10.72
11.34
11.14
over 1 year
9.94
10.22
11.45
12.23
11.50
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.