Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, November 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2021

January

June

September

October

November

A. Average interest rates in BYN

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

2.04

3.00

0.29

3.00

2.73

up to 1 year

11.89

10.78

9.87

8.57

7.11

over 1 year

13.71

13.37

13.80

10.78

6.82

natural persons

demand

0.40

0.43

0.52

0.74

0.65

up to 1 year

18.31

16.88

17.47

16.76

15.64

over 1 year

11.98

15.84

17.34

16.82

16.44

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.45

12.90

13.64

13.79

13.89

over 1 year

10.85

12.08

12.32

12.72

12.63

natural persons

up to 1 year

8.54

8.99

9.48

9.64

9.67

over 1 year

9.23

11.63

11.99

12.00

11.82

B. Average interest rates in foreign currency

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

–

–

–

–

up to 1 year

1.19

1.42

2.75

2.90

2.61

over 1 year

1.08

1.65

3.13

2.74

3.30

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.18

1.14

3.15

3.15

3.15

over 1 year

2.20

2.67

4.71

4.88

4.82

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

6.05

6.63

7.46

7.24

7.32

over 1 year

5.99

6.39

7.35

7.09

6.85

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

C. Average interest rates in US Dollars

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

–

–

–

–

up to 1 year

0.84

1.30

2.30

2.50

1.59

over 1 year

1.08

1.49

2.78

2.38

3.29

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.13

1.07

3.13

3.09

3.07

over 1 year

2.11

2.19

4.59

4.67

4.69

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.35

5.93

6.82

7.25

7.21

over 1 year

4.47

4.84

6.00

5.69

5.02

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

D. Average interest rates in Euro

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

–

–

–

–

up to 1 year

0.73

0.76

1.63

2.05

1.83

over 1 year

0.55

1.37

1.27

2.11

1.95

natural persons

demand

0.09

0.09

0.10

0.09

0.10

up to 1 year

0.84

0.74

2.58

2.59

2.66

over 1 year

1.19

1.35

3.40

3.66

3.54

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.45

5.86

6.30

6.37

6.09

over 1 year

5.57

5.64

6.36

5.76

6.40

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

–

–

–

–

up to 1 year

3.20

3.61

5.98

5.09

5.19

over 1 year

2.78

3.17

6.97

6.15

4.89

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

3.62

4.04

5.95

6.12

6.28

over 1 year

6.24

8.39

9.63

9.96

10.10

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

9.26

9.76

10.72

11.34

11.14

over 1 year

9.94

10.22

11.45

12.23

11.50

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

