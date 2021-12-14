Greetings on the opening of the Volunteers of Victory International Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years, the Volunteers of Victory movement has won broad international recognition and has brought together energetic and committed people in Russia and beyond in support of its noble goals. Thanks to your selfless and much needed work, your practical efforts and initiatives, this project is developing and strengthening its creative potential.

It is important that you are prioritising serious and responsible tasks and proceeding towards your goals regardless of any difficulties. Your proactive civic stance and approach to life and your sincere striving to be of use to our homeland is worthy of respect and is of great significance for the patriotic education of the younger generation.

I am confident that your forum will give a powerful momentum to the volunteer movement and will promote the successful implementation of ambitious and much needed ideas and plans.”

MIL OSI