Broad Money Supply as of December 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2021

01/07/2021

01/10/2021

01/11/2021

01/12/2021

1. Cash in circulation – М0

4,124.0

4,317.3

4,522.9

4,564.1

4,515.1

2. Transferable deposits

6,159.3

6,164.2

6,555.7

6,341.2

6,767.8

2.1. Natural persons

2,845.6

3,064.5

3,080.0

3,232.8

3,049.2

2.2. Legal entities^

3,313.7

3,099.7

3,475.7

3,108.4

3,718.6

Monetary aggregate – M1

10,283.4

10,481.5

11,078.6

10,905.3

11,282.9

3. Other deposits

9,180.7

9,544.5

10,378.7

9,958.5

10,350.9

3.1. Natural persons

4,532.6

4,605.9

4,832.9

4,939.8

5,017.2

3.2. Legal entities^

4,648.2

4,938.6

5,545.8

5,018.7

5,333.7

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

19,464.1

20,026.0

21,457.3

20,863.9

21,633.7

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

1,352.1

1,670.6

1,871.3

1,752.8

1,638.0

Ruble money supply – M2*

20,816.2

21,696.6

23,328.6

22,616.6

23,271.8

5. Deposits in foreign currency

28,375.3

26,325.0

26,088.7

25,465.9

27,744.4

5.1. Transferable deposits

9,595.5

9,171.7

9,016.2

8,688.8

9,306.4

5.1.1. Natural persons

3,120.7

3,140.5

2,922.0

2,876.1

3,050.2

5.1.2. Legal entities^

6,474.8

6,031.2

6,094.2

5,812.7

6,256.2

5.2. Other deposits

18,779.8

17,153.3

17,072.4

16,777.1

18,438.0

5.2.1. Natural persons

11,965.2

10,172.8

9,820.5

9,581.6

10,070.3

5.2.2. Legal entities^

6,814.6

6,980.6

7,252.0

7,195.5

8,367.7

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

1,509.3

1,396.7

1,329.6

1,301.1

1,310.9

7. Precious metals deposits

99.8

59.2

56.5

57.0

59.2

Broad money – M3

50,800.7

49,477.5

50,803.3

49,440.6

52,386.3

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,002.9

10,400.2

10,400.9

10,476.4

10,858.9

Natural persons

5,849.8

5,259.6

5,080.1

5,124.9

5,135.2

Legal entities^

5,153.1

5,140.6

5,320.8

5,351.4

5,723.6

1. Transferable deposits

3,720.8

3,623.5

3,594.6

3,574.5

3,642.4

1.1. Natural persons

1,210.1

1,240.7

1,164.9

1,183.2

1,193.8

1.2. Legal entities^

2,510.7

2,382.8

2,429.6

2,391.3

2,448.6

2. Other deposits

7,282.1

6,776.8

6,806.4

6,901.9

7,216.5

2.1. Natural persons

4,639.7

4,018.9

3,915.2

3,941.7

3,941.4

2.2. Legal entities^

2,642.4

2,757.8

2,891.2

2,960.1

3,275.0

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

585.3

551.8

530.1

535.3

513.1

Precious metals deposits, USD m

38.7

23.4

22.5

23.4

23.2

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

MIL OSI