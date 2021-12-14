Broad Money Supply as of December 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2021
01/07/2021
01/10/2021
01/11/2021
01/12/2021
1. Cash in circulation – М0
4,124.0
4,317.3
4,522.9
4,564.1
4,515.1
2. Transferable deposits
6,159.3
6,164.2
6,555.7
6,341.2
6,767.8
2.1. Natural persons
2,845.6
3,064.5
3,080.0
3,232.8
3,049.2
2.2. Legal entities^
3,313.7
3,099.7
3,475.7
3,108.4
3,718.6
Monetary aggregate – M1
10,283.4
10,481.5
11,078.6
10,905.3
11,282.9
3. Other deposits
9,180.7
9,544.5
10,378.7
9,958.5
10,350.9
3.1. Natural persons
4,532.6
4,605.9
4,832.9
4,939.8
5,017.2
3.2. Legal entities^
4,648.2
4,938.6
5,545.8
5,018.7
5,333.7
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
19,464.1
20,026.0
21,457.3
20,863.9
21,633.7
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
1,352.1
1,670.6
1,871.3
1,752.8
1,638.0
Ruble money supply – M2*
20,816.2
21,696.6
23,328.6
22,616.6
23,271.8
5. Deposits in foreign currency
28,375.3
26,325.0
26,088.7
25,465.9
27,744.4
5.1. Transferable deposits
9,595.5
9,171.7
9,016.2
8,688.8
9,306.4
5.1.1. Natural persons
3,120.7
3,140.5
2,922.0
2,876.1
3,050.2
5.1.2. Legal entities^
6,474.8
6,031.2
6,094.2
5,812.7
6,256.2
5.2. Other deposits
18,779.8
17,153.3
17,072.4
16,777.1
18,438.0
5.2.1. Natural persons
11,965.2
10,172.8
9,820.5
9,581.6
10,070.3
5.2.2. Legal entities^
6,814.6
6,980.6
7,252.0
7,195.5
8,367.7
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
1,509.3
1,396.7
1,329.6
1,301.1
1,310.9
7. Precious metals deposits
99.8
59.2
56.5
57.0
59.2
Broad money – M3
50,800.7
49,477.5
50,803.3
49,440.6
52,386.3
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,002.9
10,400.2
10,400.9
10,476.4
10,858.9
Natural persons
5,849.8
5,259.6
5,080.1
5,124.9
5,135.2
Legal entities^
5,153.1
5,140.6
5,320.8
5,351.4
5,723.6
1. Transferable deposits
3,720.8
3,623.5
3,594.6
3,574.5
3,642.4
1.1. Natural persons
1,210.1
1,240.7
1,164.9
1,183.2
1,193.8
1.2. Legal entities^
2,510.7
2,382.8
2,429.6
2,391.3
2,448.6
2. Other deposits
7,282.1
6,776.8
6,806.4
6,901.9
7,216.5
2.1. Natural persons
4,639.7
4,018.9
3,915.2
3,941.7
3,941.4
2.2. Legal entities^
2,642.4
2,757.8
2,891.2
2,960.1
3,275.0
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
585.3
551.8
530.1
535.3
513.1
Precious metals deposits, USD m
38.7
23.4
22.5
23.4
23.2
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.