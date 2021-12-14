BRICS central banks start joint publications on BRICS economies

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The first publications were released by the Bank of Russia and the Reserve Bank of India on the BRICS economies in 2020 and 2021. The bulletins prepared by the research team of the System of Exchange in Macroeconomic Information of the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement analyse the impact of the crisis induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 economic bulletin addresses the influence of the crisis on the BRICS balances of payments, and the 2021 bulletin covers the topic of the post-crisis recovery and normalisation of the BRICS economies.

The publication of such bulletins is the initiative proposed by the Bank of Russia during the year of Russia’s chairmanship in BRICS and aimed at deepening the central banks’ cooperation through joint research. Bulletins are planned to be released annually.

Preview photo: William Potter / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI