Revised list of the MOEX Shariah Indices announced

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX Shariah Indices. All changes will be implemented from 17 December 2021.
Ordinary shares of PJSC MMK will be added to the constituent list.
Code
Security name (rus)
Security name (eng)
Number of issued shares
Free-float factor
Restricting coefficient
LKOH
PJSC “LUKOIL”, Ordinary shares
692,865,762
55%
0.1536109
11.00%
YNDX
Yandex N.V., Shares of a foreign issuer
323,800,479
97%
0.2279015
11.00%
NVTK
JSC “NOVATEK”, Ordinary shares
3,036,306,000
21%
0.3714491
11.00%
GMKN
PJSC “MMC “NORILSK NICKEL”, Ordinary shares
158,245,476
38%
0.2955906
11.00%
TATN
PJSC “TATNEFT”, Ordinary shares
2,178,690,700
32%
1
9.48%
ALRS
PJSC “ALROSA”, Ordinary shares
7,364,965,630
34%
1
9.18%
CHMF
PAO Severstal, Ordinary shares
837,718,660
22%
1
8.28%
NLMK
NLMK, Ordinary shares
5,993,227,240
21%
1
7.76%
PHOR
PJSC “PhosAgro”, Ordinary shares
129,500,000
25%
1
5.24%
OZON
Ozon Holdings PLC, DR (issuer – The Bank of New York Mellon)
203,729,958
27%
1
4.78%
MAIL
Mail.ru Group Limited, depository receipts of foreign issuer
225,571,004
53%
1
4.27%
MAGN
PJSC MMK, Ordinary shares
11,174,330,000
20%
1
3.81%
DSKY
PJSC “Detsky mir”, Ordinary shares
739,000,000
69%
1
2.02%
UPRO
PJSC “Unipro”, Ordinary shares
63,048,706,145
16%
1
0.78%
MSNG
MOSENERGO, Ordinary shares
39,749,359,700
15%
1
0.36%
TTLK
Tattelecom, Оrdinary shares
20,843,976,400
11%
1
0.04%
The index is based on the selection of securities of issuers that have passed a verification procedure for compliance with Islamic principles. Issuers are selected by a Shariah Supervisory Board established by Sberinvest Middle East Limited, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. Sberinvest Middle East Limited also ensures that the securities are screened for compliance with Shariah law.