Revised list of the MOEX Shariah Indices announced

Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX Shariah Indices. All changes will be implemented from 17 December 2021.

Ordinary shares of PJSC MMK will be added to the constituent list.

Code

Security name (rus)

Security name (eng)

Number of issued shares

Free-float factor

Restricting coefficient

LKOH

PJSC “LUKOIL”, Ordinary shares

692,865,762

55%

0.1536109

11.00%

YNDX

Yandex N.V., Shares of a foreign issuer

323,800,479

97%

0.2279015

11.00%

NVTK

JSC “NOVATEK”, Ordinary shares

3,036,306,000

21%

0.3714491

11.00%

GMKN

PJSC “MMC “NORILSK NICKEL”, Ordinary shares

158,245,476

38%

0.2955906

11.00%

TATN

PJSC “TATNEFT”, Ordinary shares

2,178,690,700

32%

1

9.48%

ALRS

PJSC “ALROSA”, Ordinary shares

7,364,965,630

34%

1

9.18%

CHMF

PAO Severstal, Ordinary shares

837,718,660

22%

1

8.28%

NLMK

NLMK, Ordinary shares

5,993,227,240

21%

1

7.76%

PHOR

PJSC “PhosAgro”, Ordinary shares

129,500,000

25%

1

5.24%

OZON

Ozon Holdings PLC, DR (issuer – The Bank of New York Mellon)

203,729,958

27%

1

4.78%

MAIL

Mail.ru Group Limited, depository receipts of foreign issuer

225,571,004

53%

1

4.27%

MAGN

PJSC MMK, Ordinary shares

11,174,330,000

20%

1

3.81%

DSKY

PJSC “Detsky mir”, Ordinary shares

739,000,000

69%

1

2.02%

UPRO

PJSC “Unipro”, Ordinary shares

63,048,706,145

16%

1

0.78%

MSNG

MOSENERGO, Ordinary shares

39,749,359,700

15%

1

0.36%

TTLK

Tattelecom, Оrdinary shares

20,843,976,400

11%

1

0.04%

The index is based on the selection of securities of issuers that have passed a verification procedure for compliance with Islamic principles. Issuers are selected by a Shariah Supervisory Board established by Sberinvest Middle East Limited, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. Sberinvest Middle East Limited also ensures that the securities are screened for compliance with Shariah law.

