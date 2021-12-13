Pension Fund and Bank of Russia enter into financial awareness cooperation agreement

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

First and foremost, the parties intend to join their efforts to protect people approaching retirement age and retired seniors from fraud and assist them in developing their IT skills.

Also, their joint projects will be aimed at raising people awareness of how their pension rights are shaped, how to find out the amount of their pension savings, protect their social benefits from the direct debit in repayment of debts, and have their improperly debited money back.

The cooperation between the Pension Fund and the Bank of Russia in this area will benefit from the extensive network of their regional branches and a possibility of coordinating their activities as part of regional financial literacy programmes (such programmes have been approved in all Russian regions). The joint action plan is to be developed based on the analysis of inquires received by the Bank of Russia.

The regulator’s priority is to ensure that senior people could use financial services in a secure manner. To this end, it offers ‘Lessons in Financial Culture’ training course (since 2017) and ‘PensionFG.ru’ on-line classes as well as special brochures and videos that are available in the multifunctional public services centres, post offices, shops, and transport.

The Pension Fund of Russia implements its own large-scale pension and social benefits awareness programme. Thanks to the synergy of these endeavours, the parties will be able to get across the necessary knowledge to the largest possible number of people who wish to learn how to protect their rights and make informed financial decisions.

