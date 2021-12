Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On December 15, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China , via videoconference.

The two leaders will discuss the results of joint efforts to promote comprehensive strategic cooperation between Russia and China in 2021 and cooperation priorities for the future.

They will also exchange views on current global and regional issues.

