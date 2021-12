Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Effective 14 December 2021, MOEX’s ticker for depositary receipts representing shares of international issuer VK Company Limited (Mail.Ru Group Limited, ISIN US5603172082) is changed from MAIL to VKCO. The resolution was adopted by the shareholders of the Company owning at least 65% of Mail.Ru Group Limited shares on 29 November 2021. The above change is part of the rebranding of Mail.ru Group to VK announced on 12 October 2021.

Notice on the issuer’s website.

