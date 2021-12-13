Mikita Yemialyianau thrown into a punitive isolation cell again

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Political prisoner and anarchist Mikita Yemialyianau was again thrown into a punitive isolation cell. In total, he will stay there for 30 days.

On November 17 (a week after he had been released from the punitive isolation cell), Mikita was again sent there for 10 days for refusing to clean the prison yard on administration’s illegal demand. According to law, convicts are not obliged to do that.

After that, the political prisoner spent 10 more days in the isolation cell for lying on the floor there.

On December 7, Mikita Yemialyianau was assigned another 10 days of confinement in the punitive isolation cell for communication with inmates in other cells.

Thus, the political prisoner will stay in the punitive isolation cell for 30 days in a row, and he should be transferred from it on December 17.

Previously, Mikita also noticed that food portions have decreased significantly. He asked for more food, but was refused. Then, in protest, the political prisoner went on a hunger strike and did not eat anything for five and a half days. On December 7, Mikita ate dinner, but the portions remain small.

Moreover, the prison administration took away Mikita’s prayer beads.

This is not the first time when the prison administration imposes penalties on Mikita Yemialyianau. He spent all the period from October 11 to November 10 in the isolation cell, allegedly for violating the rules of the internal order. He went on a 20-day hunger strike there.

Prior to that, the political prisoner was held in the punitive isolation cell for 42 days. Mikita was deprived of a short-term visit with his family. He is also restricted in receiving letters from relatives, friends, and even the drawings of his younger brother are confiscated. Moreover, the prison administration took away Mikita’s prayer beads.

MIL OSI