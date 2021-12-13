Meeting with Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Zorkin, first of all let me congratulate you on Constitution Day.

The Constitution is the foundation of the entire legal system of the state, and the role of the Constitutional Court here, as the supreme constitutional control body, is of everlasting importance. Moreover, the updated Constitution has strengthened the role of the Constitutional Court even more.

Perhaps we will begin our talk with this, considering we have a good opportunity to congratulate each other during the meeting.

Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin Zorkin ValeryConstitutional Court President : Thank you very much, Mr President.

I would like to congratulate you, too, because we know that the Constitution contains the word “guarantor” and the Constitutional Court, is still, I think, let me put like this, it is the guardian of the Constitution.

If I may, as per tradition, for many years now I have been presenting our selected decisions to you on behalf of the judges – they all signed here. But, since this year is not over, it is like a follow-up to the past.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much. Please pass my regards and greetings to your colleagues, too.

Valery Zorkin: Everyone asked me to wish you good health and thank you for the greetings we have received.

Vladimir Putin: Has the volume of work grown recently?

Valery Zorkin: It depends.

I would like to say that first of all, we are living under the sign of the updated Constitution, and this is the second year, which in fact imposes great obligations. Of course, we are trying to use the new provisions of the Constitution, for example, in the social sphere. It is very important.

The number of complaints has not increased, but the number of rulings has remained approximately the same.

Vladimir Putin: And the structure?

Valery Zorkin: For the first time, since December 1 we have had 11 Constitutional judges, as per the Constitution; the number has gradually decreased and now it complies with the Constitution.

These selected decisions will be in approximately the same proportion this year: there are more than 50 rulings that are the most important ones, and about 3,000 others are definitions. But I want to say what matters regarding all these decisions: after all, it is not the fate of just one citizen – Ivanov or Petrov – that is being decided, but every decision constitutes the fate of the law, whether it stays in force or not. If it remains, as interpreted by the Constitutional Court, then it is a great help to all legal practitioners.

To be continued.

MIL OSI