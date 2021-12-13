Greetings on opening of 11th Congress of Union of Cinematographers of Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your forum brings together renowned Russian cinematographers, representatives of various creative professions, schools and directions. The highly impressive line-up of the participants, and the importance and relevance of the agenda make this congress a significant and large-scale event in the cultural and public life of our country. These events largely determine the main direction of the national film industry’s development.

I hope that various initiatives and proposals presented in the course of your constructive discussions will promote the successful implementation of educational, patriotic and charity projects by the Union of Cinematographers, and that they will strengthen the best traditions of the Russian film industry and help support talented young people and retired workers.”

