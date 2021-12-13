Congratulations to President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The voting results clearly show the great appreciation for your work as the head of the IPC and your high regard in the world Paralympic movement and the sports community in general.

I am confident that your efforts will continue strengthening the noble, indisputable ideals and values that unite the Paralympic athletes of all countries.

I would like to reaffirm Russia’s commitment to constructive cooperation with the International Paralympic Committee in the all-important current areas of its activities.”

