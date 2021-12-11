Greetings on opening of 21st Arts Square International Winter Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“By bringing together gifted musicians from Russia and other countries in your creative space, your festival has won broad international recognition and become a major and highly anticipated event in the cultural life of the Northern capital and the entire country.

It is gratifying that largely thanks to the inspiration and truly inexhaustible creative energy of Maestro Yury Temirkanov, the festival’s programme is becoming ever more exciting and diverse with every new year as it is enriched with new artistic ideas and concepts and creates a special winter holiday atmosphere and festive mood among the guests and participants.”

