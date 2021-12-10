Targeted aid to people instead of direct price regulation: analytical note

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Direct price regulation in individual commodity markets generally helps stabilise price growth, although over a short-term horizon only.

In the medium and long term, it causes imbalances and might involve serious adverse consequences for regulated industries and the economy as a whole. These findings are given in the analytical note Price Regulation: When to Stop?.

Indirect price regulation (e.g. through export duties) will help smooth out price fluctuations in the domestic market, but will not protect against a rise in global prices in the long run.

In the social and economic context, targeted financial aid to the lowest-income households is a more preferable and efficient alternative to consumer price regulation, the authors of the analytical note conclude.

MIL OSI