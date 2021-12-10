Regional Economy report: economic activity rises amid higher demand

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In October—November 2021, economic activity continued to trend upwards driven by expanding domestic investment demand and external demand. Consumer activity was restrained by additional anti-coronavirus restrictions reintroduced due to the worsened pandemic situation in the country. More details are available in the report Regional Economy: Commentaries by Bank of Russia Main Branches.

Furthermore, many companies reported higher costs, especially for logistics. In particular, high utilisation rates of transport infrastructure (seaport and rail infrastructure) in a number of Russian regions caused disruptions in cargo deliveries. Higher expenses for agricultural raw materials pushed up input prices for food products, which in turn spurred consumer prices.

The new issue of the report covers such special topics as investment activity in 2021 Q3 and regional budgets in 2021.

