Monitoring sectoral financial flows: steady economic growth in mid-Q4

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

As of the end of November, nearly all groups of industries recorded a faster increase in payment amounts. The acceleration was most notable in investment industries after a pause in 2021 Q3.

Nonetheless, nominal payment amounts are still significantly impacted by the elevated growth rates of producer and consumer prices. The economy had largely adjusted to the conditions of anti-pandemic restrictions. As a result, financial flows decreased only slightly during the non-work days announced in the country in early November and then promptly rebounded after the end of this period.

More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

