Meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Also taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia , President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus , President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov Japarov SadyrPresident of the Kyrgyz Republic ; heads of the EAEU observer states – President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez Diaz-Canel Bermudez MiguelPresident of the Republic of Cuba and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Mirziyoyev ShavkatPresident of Uzbekistan ; Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev Nazarbayev Nursultan , Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev, and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov.

Speech by the President of Russia at the Eurasian Economic Council meeting

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Tokayev, colleagues, friends,

Like the speakers before me, I would like to thank our Kazakhstani friends for their work during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union this year.

I want to stress that I have seen and I know how personally engaged the President of Kazakhstan is in this work. He devotes a great deal of his time to it.

Despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the volatility of global markets, our cooperation within the EAEU has been quite productive.

Indeed, I would like to confirm once again the words of our Kazakhstani colleague. The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was the one who initiated this union. I remember very well his telephone call when he asked me several, should I say, sacramental questions about Russia’s priorities for the nearest future. We agreed that creating an integration union would be the priority for both Kazakhstan and Russia. We had discussed it before. Belarus and even Ukraine were ready to join it. It did not work out with Ukraine although the Ukrainian leaders at the time expressed their intention to join us.

Nevertheless, thanks to the First President of Kazakhstan, this process started to develop and today, we can see that it was the right thing to do, during this difficult period for the entire global economy and for our economy as well. We can see that, thanks to our joint efforts, we also managed to increase mutual trade, despite all the difficulties. Over the nine months of this year, the trade between the EAEU members increased by around 16 percent, according to Mr Tokayev, and by 10 percent compared to 2019, before the coronavirus, according to our statistics. At any rate, it is a good result. Mutual investment, the financial sector and the labour market are also showing steady growth.

