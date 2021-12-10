Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

“Viasna” members Ales Bialiatski and Valiantsin Stefanovich were mentioned during the Honorary citizenship ceremony in Paris.

The voice of the human rights activist “Viasna” and Honorary Citizen of Paris (2012) Ales Bialiatski, who is in prison in Belarus, was heard in the form of a video message for the French organization “Memorial France” recorded shortly before his arrest.

FIDH Director General Eléonore Morel spoke about the conditions of imprisonment of Ales Bialiatski, who was re-elected as FIDH Vice President three times, the last time in 2011-2014, during his previous imprisonment. She also spoke about the conditions of imprisonment of other members of “Viasna”, including the current FIDH Vice President Valiantsin Stefanovich.

