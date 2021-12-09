Telephone conversation with Angela Merkel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Angela Merkel Merkel Angela for many years of fruitful cooperation, focusing on her considerable contribution to the development of Russian-German relations.

In turn, Angela Merkel said she was grateful to the President of Russia for their interaction and wished him success in establishing dialogue with Olaf Scholz Scholz OlafFederal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany , German’s new Head of Government.

As Vladimir Putin noted, Angela Merkel will always be welcome in Russia.

