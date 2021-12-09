Seven human rights defenders from “Viasna” will celebrate Human Rights Day behind bars

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

On the eve of the International Human Rights Day, we publish the persecution chronology of those “Viasna” members who were imprisoned by the authorities for defending human rights in Belarus, helping people and talking publicly about the lawlessness of the Belarusian regime: Marfa Rabkova, Andrei Chapiuk, Leanid Sudalenka, Tatsiana Lasitsa, Ales Bialiatski, Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich.

Cases against Marfa Rabkova and Andrei Chapiuk

Marfa Rabkova

Political prisoner and coordinator of Viasna’s Volunteer Service Marfa Rabkova has been behind bars for almost 15 months now. She was detained on September 17, 2020 and charged under Part 3 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (training or other preparation of persons to participate in riots, or funding such activities). As of today, Marfa is facing up to 20 years in prison under 11 charges. In addition to the “protest articles” (Articles 293 and 342 of the Criminal Code), she is accused of several so-called cold cases (unsolved crimes).

In the detention center, Marfa was put on the record as “prone to extremism”. She is unable to get medical help there. In late November and early December, Martha tried to get an ultrasound appointment due to spasmodic stomach pains, which she requested in writing six times. However, no reaction from the administration followed. She almost loses consciousness from spasmodic pain.

Over the months, the human rights activist has been through a lot: her grandmother died of coronavirus, her father died of cancer and new criminal charges have been pressed against her. In August, Marfa got COVID, and during her detention period she lost 20 kilograms.

Political prisoner and human rights activist Marfa Rabkova is being deprived of medical assistance, and her correspondence is blocked

Political prisoner and human rights activist Marfa Rabkova is being deprived of medical assistance again, and her correspondence is blocked.

Andrei Chapiuk, “Viasna” volunteer, was detained on October 2, 2020 in Minsk, two weeks after Marfa’s detention. He is charged under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code (“participation in riots”) and Article 341 of the Criminal Code (“desecration of buildings and destruction of property”).

Andrei Chapiuk

Andrei tries to spend time in prison for his own benefit, despite all the difficulties and pressure from the prison administration: he has read 55 books, is learning programming and has learned to do push-ups with one hand.

Cases against Leanid Sudalenka and Tatsiana Lasitsa

Leanid Sudalenka and Tatsiana Lasitsa

Leanid Sudalenka, a human rights activist with over 20 years of experience and Chairman of the Homieĺ branch “Viasna” has been defending human rights for 20 years, was detained on January 18, 2021 under Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (organization or active participation in group actions which gravely breach public order). Three days after, his assistant Tatsiana Lasitsa was detained.

On November 3, 2021, the Centraĺny District Court of Homieĺ found Leanid Sudalenka and Tatsiana Lasitsa guilty of “organizing and preparing actions that grossly violate public order” (Part 1, Article 342 of the Criminal Code), and “training and preparing persons to participate in such actions, as well as their funding or other financial support” (Part 2, Article 342 of the Criminal Code). Human rights defenders were sentenced to three years and two and a half years in prison, respectively.

Prosecutor’s office considered that helping peaceful protesters to pay their fines, as well as court fees and lawyers’ fees should be classified as crime under Parts 1 and 2 of t Art. 342 of the Criminal Code.

Currently, Leanid and Tatsiana are awaiting the consideration of their appeals against the verdict in the Homieĺ pre-trial detention center.

Case against “Viasna”

Authorities carried out two massive attacks on independent media and human rights organizations, including “Viasna”, on February 16 and July 14 this year. As a result, homes of over 50 members of the organization were searched across the country and over 20 human rights defenders were detained for various terms. Searches were conducted, including those in the framework of a criminal case under Art. 342 of the Criminal Code for “funding and financial support of actions grossly violating public order”. Authorities considered any assistance to victims of repression as inciting people to take part in the protests. This is the essence of the state’s claim against human rights defenders under Article 342.

It is known that the case against “Viasna” human rights activists under Article 342 of the Criminal Code has been merged with a new criminal case for “tax evasion”. Investigators continue to question members and volunteers of the organization on the facts of “financing actions that grossly violate public order”.

Case against Ales Bialiatski, Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich

Ales Bialiatski, Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich. Courtesy pfoto from savboda.org

Since July 14, 2021, Chairman of the Human Rights Center “Viasna” Ales Bialiatski, his Deputy Valiantsin Stefanovich and “Viasna” lawyer Uladzimir Labkovich have remained in custody at pre-trial prison No. 1 in Minsk. On that morning, their homes, together with the apartments of a dozen of other Viasna members, were raided by officers of the Department for Financial Investigation. Since then, the three human rights defenders have been held behind bars on charges of “tax evasion” (Part 2 of Art. 243 of the Criminal Code).

According to the prosecution, the human rights defenders failed to register the Human Rights Center “Viasna” they led in the prescribed manner as a legal entity, as well as a taxpayer, and did not submit the relevant information to the tax authorities, by which they allegedly “evaded the payment of income tax” by “concealing the taxable income for the period from 2013 to 2020 in a total amount of at least 113,428 BYN” (around 40,000 EUR), which “caused damage on a large scale.”

“Failed to register Viasna as a tax agent”: Why are the three human rights defenders kept behind bars for four months?

Today marks four months since Ales Bialiatski, chairman of the Human Rights Center “Viasna”, his deputy Valiantsin Stefanovich and the organization’s lawyer Uladzimir Labkovich, were remanded in custody at pre-trial prison No. 1 in Minsk.

MIL OSI