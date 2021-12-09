Moscow Exchange Names its New CFO

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 9 December 2021, the Supervisory Board of Moscow Exchange (MOEX) approved Andrey Selyuk as a member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer. After approval by the Bank of Russia, Andrey Selyuk’s candidacy will be submitted for final approval by the Board.

Yury Denisov, MOEX Chief Executive Officer , said:

“MOEX, as Russia’s largest exchange and a tech company, faces new challenges, and the role and responsibilities of the CFO as a partner in new business developments continue to expand. I am confident that Andrey’s over 20 years of experience, his deep financial expertise and previous roles in mass-market technology companies will be critical in working with investors, further strengthening the company’s finance functions and developing new business lines. Andrey’s key tasks will be to further improve the efficiency of cash flow management, work with the MOEX subsidiaries and ensure effective business planning.”

Andrey Selyuk is currently a member of the Management Board and Deputy CEO for Financial and Economic Affairs at Russian Post. In 2012-2018, he was Vice President for Finance at Gallery Service, one of Russia’s largest operators of outdoor advertising; in 2007-2009 he served as Vice President of Finance at Golden Telecom, Chief Financial Officer for Moscow at VimpelCom; in 2009-2011 he was Chief Financial Officer at Yota Group; in 2003-2007 he headed the financial control department at MegaFon; in 1998-2003 he worked at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young. He graduated from St. Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance with a degree in global economics.

MIL OSI