Meeting of Council for Civil Society and Human Rights

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

It is a pleasure to see all of you.

We are meeting on the eve of Human Rights Day, which the entire world has been celebrating for over 70 years now. As a rule, we time meetings of our council to this remarkable date. However, you know well that you have to focus continuously on the protection of human rights and freedoms and keep them on the council’s agenda. Each of you is making a tangible contribution to what is truly a noble mission without any exaggeration.

I would like to convey my sincere greetings to you on the upcoming Human Rights Day and wish you success in your difficult but very important and much-needed work.

I would like to emphasise that our Council has one more equally important task. I am referring to the development of civil society. As we agreed two years ago, this task also requires special attention and hard work.

I am happy to note that now the Council is actively dealing with pressing problems that are causing concern in our society.

One of them is protecting people from financial fraud. Criminals have deprived tens of millions of people of their housing, literally leaving them out in the street. The Council persistently raised this issue and eventually amendments were introduced to the law on the activities of consumer credit co-operatives, banning the issuance of loans secured only by housing as collateral. This created a barrier in the way of fraudulent schemes of microcredit organisations.

I will now say what has been done as a result of the Council’s decisions or discussions on issues that really worry our people.

The next thing I would like to point out is that the Council has supported the owners of agricultural lands who had no right to maintain forests on their land plots. Facing huge fines, they had to destroy these forests. The Council’s view on that matter was taken into account as well, and the Forest Code has been amended to allow landowners to keep the forests, which has saved hundreds of hectares of forest.

Another solution to which the Council has contributed was to ensure the compliance of foreign IT companies operating in Russia with Russian legislation. It is no secret that there have been numerous cases of fraud, abuse of our citizens’ personal data and the distribution of illegal content, including content dangerous to children, on transnational online platforms. At the same time, people have nowhere to turn to with their complaints or to demand the restoration of their rights.

On July 1, 2021, we adopted a law stipulating that foreign IT companies must “land” in Russia. Despite its informal name, the law clearly stipulates that international companies working in the Russian segment of the internet must register in accordance with Russian law and open their offices here.

I would also like to mention a solution that concerns a small group of people but is extremely important for every one of them. It concerns children after a retinoblastoma operation. These children need to confirm their disability every year until they grow up to receive financial support for the prosthetic eye care – I remember how we discussed that matter and how our colleagues raised it. The issue has been settled following discussions at the Council, and now the disability certificate the children receive after surgery remains valid until they turn 18.

Our public is greatly concerned about and rightfully brings up issues of environmental protection. In fact, this is taking place all over the world, which we can see and are very well aware of. One of them concerns the gradual phasing out of disposable and intractable goods.

To be continued.

