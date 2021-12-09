Greetings on 10th anniversary of Russian Direct Investment Fund

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the years, the Russian Direct Investment Fund has won tremendous prestige and trust among the Russian business community and foreign partners, and has accomplished a great deal to attract foreign capital into the Russian economy. Projects in which the Fund is involved help develop and introduce cutting-edge technologies, streamline the industrial, social and transport infrastructure and improve the quality of life.

The Fund’s work prioritises medicine and healthcare, as well as support for Russian pharmaceutical companies. This is particularly important today when Russia and the whole world are battling a dangerous pandemic. It was the Russian Direct Investment Fund that initiated the production of high-precision test systems for diagnosing COVID-19 and medications for treating the coronavirus infection. It made a substantial contribution to developing and marketing Sputnik V, the first registered COVID-19 vaccine in the world.

These impressive achievements were made possible by the professionalism and experience of the Fund’s staff, skilful managerial and commercial decisions. I hope that the Fund’s efforts to promote Russia’s economic and social development will remain just as effective as they are today.”

MIL OSI