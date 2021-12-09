CCBE Human Rights Award 2021 granted to Belarusian lawyers Liliya Ulasava, Maksim Znak, Dzmitry Laeuski and Leanid Sudalenka

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The CCBE Human Rights Award 2021 is granted to Belarusian lawyers Lilya Vlasova, Maksim Znak, Dmitry Laevski and Leanid Sudalenko as well as to all endangered lawyers in Afghanistan.

The Award ceremony will be held on 10 December during the CCBE Plenary with the participation as a keynote speaker of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, through a video message.

The four Belarusian lawyers who receive the Award have distinguished themselves for their courage, determination, and commitment to defending citizens’ fundamental rights and the rule of law in Belarus. The CCBE wishes to extend its support to all Belarusian lawyers who fight for the respect of the rule of law and the core values of the legal profession while risking their freedom and opportunity to practice. The four recipients of the Award are victims of judicial harassment due to their legitimate activities as lawyers. They are all currently prevented from exercising their profession: three of them are currently in detention, the fourth has been disbarred.

Lilya Ulasava was arrested on 31 August 2020. On October 16, Ulasava was released from pre-trial detention and placed under house arrest. On October 23, house arrest was cancelled.

Maksim Znak represented many clients in politically sensitive cases and was sentenced to 10 years in prison after one year of pretrial detention. He is still detained.

Leanid Sudalenka represented human rights defenders and activists and was arrested on 18 January 2021 on charges of “organising, financing, training and preparation of actions grossly violating public order and financing such activities”. He is currently detained.

Dzmitry Laeuski is a prominent lawyer who has been vocal on the situation of the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, the legal profession and the right to defence in Belarus. He represented several political prisoners in court. Victim of undue pressure since several years, he was officially disbarred on 9 July 2021 after two disciplinary proceedings against him.

