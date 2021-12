Risk parameters change on FX, Derivatives and Standardized OTC derivatives market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

According to the anti-procyclicality model МААРС of CCP NCC the volatility in currency pairs and RTS index is decreasing. Therefore, CCP NCC sets the following market risk rates:

FX market:

№

Asset

Current market risk rates

Market risk ratesfrom 09.12.2021

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

USD

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

6%

8%

10%

2

EUR

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

6%

8%

10%

3

CNY

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

6%

8%

10%

4

HKD

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

6%

8%

10%

5

GBP

8.5%

10.5%

12.5%

7%

9%

11%

6

CHF

8.5%

10.5%

12.5%

7%

9%

11%

Derivatives market:

№

Underlying

Current market risk rates

Market risk ratesfrom 7 p.m. 08.12.2021

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

RTS

15%

21%

27%

12%

18%

24%

2

RTSM

15%

21%

27%

12%

18%

24%

3

Si

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

6%

8%

10%

4

Eu

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

6%

8%

10%

5

CY

7.5%

9.5%

11.5%

6%

8%

10%

Standardized OTC derivatives market

№

Description

Currency

Current FX risk rate

FX risk ratefrom 7 p.m. 08.12.2021

1

FX Risk Rate

USD

7.5%

6%

2

EUR

7.5%

6%

3

CHF

8.5%

7%

MIL OSI