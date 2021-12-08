On December 9, Vladimir Putin will hold meeting of Presidential Council for Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, via videoconference

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Valery Fadeyev, Fadeyev ValeryAdviser to the President the council’s chair, will report on fulfilling a number of presidential instructions, on the results of the Council’s migration policy activities, joint work with the Ministry of Justice and the Federal Penitentiary Service to expose human rights violations in prisons and penitentiaries, and he will also submit proposals on amending legislation on foreign agent media.

Traditionally, the President and council members exchange opinions on a wide range of matters regarding the activities of this advisory body, which is subordinated to the President. The council was established to help realise the President’s powers to protect the rights and freedoms of people and citizens, and it now has 47 members.

MIL OSI