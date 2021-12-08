Joint news conference with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Prime Minister, colleagues,

We are pleased to welcome the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic to Russia. I appreciate that, despite the difficult epidemiological situation, my colleague nevertheless accepted our invitation to visit Russia.

It is symbolic that this visit is taking place during the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, an event that marked the beginning of an eight-year struggle for independence, which resulted in Greece becoming a free and independent state.

Allow me to remind you that Russia fully supported Greece’s national liberation movement and was the first to recognize the country’s independence in 1828. To this day, the peoples of the two countries are linked by strong friendship and deep cultural and humanitarian ties. Our relationship is traditionally evolving in the spirit of neighbourliness, respect and mutual consideration for each other’s interests; it embraces numerous areas of cooperation; it is a mutually beneficial partnership.

Today’s meeting with Mr Mitsotakis took place in exactly this kind of atmosphere. It was very substantive and productive. We discussed at length the most important current aspects of our cooperation. I am confident that the comprehensive Joint Action Plan between Russia and Greece for 2022–2024 will give a fresh impetus to our bilateral relations while perfectly meeting the goals we have set ourselves.

The Greek Prime Minister’s visit coincided with the signing of a number of agreements, in particular, those covering maritime security, tourism, finance, and high technology.

Overall, I would like to note with satisfaction that Russian-Greek ties have not lost momentum and continue to grow stronger consistently in all areas. In particular, despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, our mutual trade grew by 56 percent in the first nine months of this year. Note that it decreased by 37 percent last year and has gained 56 percent by now, which is $3.2 billion. We have almost reached pre-pandemic levels.

