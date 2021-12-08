Congratulations to Olaf Scholz on taking office as Federal Chancellor of Germany

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“Relations between Russia and Germany have traditionally been important not only to the people of our countries but also to the whole of Europe. I hope to have a constructive dialogue with you and to work together on the current issues of the bilateral and international agenda. This will certainly be in the fundamental interests of Russian and German citizens, and will help to promote stability and security at the regional and global levels,” the President of Russia wrote in his message.

