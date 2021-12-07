Weighted average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble versus foreign currencies, November 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Period
Belarusian rubles for:
100 Hryvnias
1 US Dollar
1 Euro
100 Russian Rubles
January
7.6386
2.5753
3.1301
3.4525
February
8.0631
2.6047
3.1494
3.4999
January – February
7.8737
2.5899
3.1395
3.4773
March
8.0234
2.6095
3.1050
3.5018
Q1
7.9317
2.5970
3.1256
3.4865
April
8.9183
2.6073
3.1181
3.4260
January – April
8.3886
2.5999
3.1235
3.4694
May
7.7760
2.5307
3.0687
3.4168
January – May
8.2993
2.5859
3.1124
3.4595
June
7.8278
2.5191
3.0345
3.4719
Q2
8.4202
2.5542
3.0726
3.4393
H1
8.2294
2.5747
3.0972
3.4617
July
9.2828
2.5370
2.9971
3.4323
January – July
9.2094
2.5691
3.0813
3.4570
August
7.9307
2.5082
2.9520
3.4100
January – August
9.1936
2.5613
3.0648
3.4507
September
9.1780
2.5020
2.9458
3.4340
Q3
9.2600
2.5164
2.9637
3.4256
January – September
9.1928
2.5553
3.0470
3.4487
October
8.9940
2.4563
2.8512
3.4419
January – October
9.1869
2.5450
3.0256
3.4479
November
9.2723
2.4808
2.8322
3.4097
January – November
9.1922
2.5392
3.0069
3.4438
* Data, updated, compared with previously published.
Note. According to official information from the National Bank of Ukraine, ”Hryvnia“ is the official currency of Ukraine since September 1996.
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.