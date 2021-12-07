On December 8, the President will meet with participants of the Congress of Young Scientists in Sochi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Congress of Young Scientists, scheduled to be held in the Sirius Science and Art Park on December 8–10, 2021, is a key event of the Year of Science and Technology.

During the meeting, young scientists from all over Russia will discuss the engagement of talented young people in science and ways to enhance the contribution of the professional community to the implementation of the Scientific and Technological Development Strategy of the Russian Federation.

MIL OSI