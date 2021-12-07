On December 1, 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD8.5 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of December 1, 2021, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD8,469.0 million in the equivalent.

In November 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD80.7 million (by 0.9%) after a growth in October by USD89.8 million (by 1.1%).

The reduction in the level of international reserve assets in November was due to the scheduled repayment by the Government of foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the total amount of USD275 million.

The receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, including export duties, as well as the increased cost of monetary gold were conductive to the maintenance of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in November.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2022 should be at least USD6.0 billion.

