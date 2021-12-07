Launching passenger service on a new section of the Moscow Metro’s Big Circle Line

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The new section connects Mnyovniki and Kakhovkaya stations, running through the city’s Western, Southwestern and Southern administrative areas, and in addition to new stations also includes a section of the Kakhovskaya line, currently under reconstruction.

When completed, the Big Circle Line, Moscow’s most ambitious metro construction project, will be 70 kilometres long, and its interchange circuit will have 31 stations and will link all operational and planned metro lines. The fully operational Big Circle Line will considerably expand the range of metro route options, will provide for more comfortable and convenient rides, and metro carriages will be less congested during peak hours.

To be continued.

