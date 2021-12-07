Gazprom delivers record-high amount of gas to Greece over 11-month period

Source: Gazprom

December 7, 2021, 15:15

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Kostas Skrekas, Minister of the Environment and Energy of Greece, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties reviewed the state and prospects of their cooperation in the energy sector, focusing in particular on Russian gas supplies. It was noted that Gazprom exported upwards of 3 billion cubic meters of gas to Greece over the 11 months of 2021. This is a record-high amount of supplies for an 11-month period which is larger than the volume of gas delivered in the entire year of 2020.

Background

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 3 billion cubic meters of gas to Greece.

