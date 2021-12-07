Alexey Miller and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic discuss natural gas supplies

Source: Gazprom

December 7, 2021, 17:15

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, took place today via a conference call.

The parties discussed relevant issues pertaining to their cooperation, including gas supplies. It was noted that Gazprom’s gas exports to Serbia over the 11 months of 2021 were 57 per cent higher than the total volume of gas supplied to the country in the entire year of 2020.

Background

On January 1, 2021, Gazprom began supplying gas to Serbia via a new route. Gas from Russia is transmitted by the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline and further across Turkey. It is then brought via Bulgaria’s national gas transmission system to Serbia, where it is distributed among consumers in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Since October 1, 2021, Hungary and Croatia have been receiving Russian gas thanks to the full-capacity development of Serbia’s national gas transmission system.

