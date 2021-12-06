Trading on MOEX Equity Market now runs for 17 hours a day

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

From 6 December 2021, the trading day on the Moscow Exchange Equity Market has been extended by three hours to include a morning trading session. Trading on the market now runs for 17 hours a day, from 6:50 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. Moscow time.

In the first morning session, trading volume was almost RUB 3.5 billion. 44 trading members and their 27,000 clients traded 87 securities. Clients from the Siberian Federal District accounted for 8.3% and clients from the Far Eastern Federal District accounted for 6.4% of the total trading volume.

Shares from the MOEX Russia Index (IMOEX) are available for pre-market trading, as will the most liquid global stocks and depositary receipts. The full list of securities currently available is on the Moscow Exchange website. Exchange-traded funds will become available during morning trading in the future.

Clients in the Siberia and Far East, as well as the Asia-Pacific region, now benefit from more convenient trading hours offered by MOEX. Market participants can respond more quickly to changing global market dynamics and implement additional trading and arbitrage opportunities during the morning hours.

With the launch of morning trading on the Equity Market, the MOEX Russia Index is calculated from 7:00 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. During the main trading session, the Index is calculated from 9:50 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. and published under the IMOEX ticker. Throughout the trading day, the MOEX Russia Index is published under the IMOEX2 ticker. The official closing value is still the index value at 6.50 p.m. Moscow time.

The morning trading session is held from 6:50 am to 9:50 a.m. according to the following schedule:

Central Order Book T+:

06:50 – 07:00 opening auction

07:00 – 09:50 pre-market trading

09:50 start of the main trading session for securities admitted to morning trading

09:50 start of the opening auction starts for securities not admitted to morning trading

Negotiated trades/negotiated trades with the CCP:

06:50 – 09:50 pre-market trading

09:50 start of the main trading session

Liquidity during pre-market trading is supported by market makers.

From 6 December, National Clearing Centre (part of Moscow Exchange Group), acting as a central counterparty, has increased the time for collateral depositing by clearing members, which now starts from 6:50 a.m.

For more information on the morning session of the Equity Market, please visit the Moscow Exchange website.

