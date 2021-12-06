Political persecution in Belarus on December, 5-6: new detentions

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The human rights center “Viasna” has been monitoring the facts of political persecution in Belarus on December, 5-6. With the referendum coming up, repressions against Belarusians are strengthening: people are being detained, searched and intimidated in other ways; Telegram chats and channels are being recognized as extremist materials and groups.

The Belarusian Investigative Committee has brought final charges against the political prisoner Sofia Sapega. The Russian citizen faces six years in prison. Sofia Sapega is accused of administering the “Black Book of Belarus” Telegram channel which publishes personal data of the security forces officers and recognized as extremist in Belarus. Thus, the Russian citizen is charged with the incitement to hatred under Part 3 of Article 130 of the Criminal Code of Belarus. Ms Sapega can be extradited to Russia only after the court verdict will be announced.

Freelancer of Radio Liberty Andrei Kuznechyk was not released after 10 days of arrest. On November 25, Andrei Kuznechyk’s home was searched and the journalist was detained. Later, the Zavodski District Court of Minsk found him guilty of “petty hooliganism” and sentenced him to10 days of imprisonment.

Letters do not reach the political prisoner Stsiapan Latypau who was transferred to the penitentiary facility in Ivacevičy on November, 22. On August 16, the Saviecki District Court of Minsk sentenced him to 8 years and 6 months in prison, as well as fined him for 8,700 BYN (about 3,000 EUR).

