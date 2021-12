Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Traffic will be launched along the section between the Mnevniki and Kakhovskaya stations. Seven out of ten stations due to open tomorrow make it possible to change to seven radial metro lines and two Moscow Central Diameters (MCDs).

When completed next year, the Big Circle Line will be 70 kilometres long and will include 31 stations. It will link the metro’s radial lines located up to 10 km from the current Circle Metro Line.

MIL OSI